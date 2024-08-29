Over 150,000 'criminals' Arrested This Year So Far
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Punjab Police have arrested over 150,000 alleged criminals across various categories in crackdowns this year.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, over 87,000 wanted proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes have been arrested across the province, including 13,491 from Category A and 74,029 from Category B.
During these operations, over 47,000 court absconders were also apprehended, with 3,485 from Category A and 43,656 from Category B. Additionally, 21,942 target offenders (habitual criminals) were arrested, including 12,679 from Category A and 9,263 from Category B.
Furthermore, 65 fugitives and proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes were arrested from abroad and extradited back to Pakistan.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the police teams for their successful operations and instructed an intensification of the crackdown.
