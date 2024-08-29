Open Menu

Over 150,000 'criminals' Arrested This Year So Far

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Over 150,000 'criminals' arrested this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Punjab Police have arrested over 150,000 alleged criminals across various categories in crackdowns this year.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, over 87,000 wanted proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes have been arrested across the province, including 13,491 from Category A and 74,029 from Category B.

During these operations, over 47,000 court absconders were also apprehended, with 3,485 from Category A and 43,656 from Category B. Additionally, 21,942 target offenders (habitual criminals) were arrested, including 12,679 from Category A and 9,263 from Category B.

Furthermore, 65 fugitives and proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes were arrested from abroad and extradited back to Pakistan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the police teams for their successful operations and instructed an intensification of the crackdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

22 minutes ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

7 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

7 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan