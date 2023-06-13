Over 150,000 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route Initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 150,000 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia via the 'Makkah Route' initiative ahead of the upcoming Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reporte

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :More than 150,000 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia via the 'Makkah Route' initiative ahead of the upcoming Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The pilgrims were greeted with flowers, dates, Zamzam water, and more.

The 'Makkah Route' initiative was implemented to provide services to pilgrims coming from Morocco, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, and C�te d'Ivoire.

The Makkah Route initiative aims to complete the pilgrim procedures from their countries, starting with the issuance of electronic visas and collection of vital information, followed by streamlined passport procedures in the departure country's airport.

These steps are fulfilled after verifying the availability of health requirements, in addition to coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon their arrival, pilgrims go directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, with designated tracks, while service agencies deliver their luggage to their places of residence.