Over 150,000 hujjaj return home

Over 150,000 Pakistani hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 150,000 Pakistani hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 85,000 government and 65,000 private scheme have arrived country after performing hajj.

He said over 67,000 hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara for leaving home after eight days stay there.

While 900 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarmma and 37,000 of those were present at Madina Munawwara.

The post hajj flight operation would continue from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports. The post hajj flight operation would continue till September 15.