Over 159,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :More than 159,000 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah. The pilgrims from several nationalities arrived through air and land crossings to perform this year's Hajj, Saudi Gazette reported on Monday.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 146,765 pilgrims arrived through the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah till Sunday night, while the land immigration center received 12,335 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings.

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Indonesian pilgrims are top residents of the Prophet's City with 26,705, followed by Indians with 19,663, Bangladeshis with 8,672, Pakistanis with 7,747, and Iranians with 6,567 pilgrims.

Statistics showed that 63,077 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah. The number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah totaled 96,526 pilgrims as of Sunday night.