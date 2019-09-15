Over 15b being spent for education in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Over Rs 5 billion were being spent on development schemes of education sector during current financial year.

A Spokesman of education department said that these developmental schemes include construction of six room buildings for twenty shelter less Primary schools, provision of clean and safe drinking water to three hundred sixty seven schools and provision of missing facilities, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources said under early childhood care and education policy fifteen hundred classes will be launched in different schools.