Over 1.5b $ Investment Of Expatriates In RDA Impact Positive On Economy: FCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Over 1.5b $ investment of expatriates in RDA impact positive on economy: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Investment of over 1.5 billion Dollar in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) is indicative of the confidence of expatriate Pakistanis in the national economy, said Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Welcoming the tweet of Prime Minister Imran khan about massive investment in Roshan digital account here on Tuesday, he said that the government was successfully dragged out the national economy from crisis. "All economic indicators are positive and hopefully investment through Roshan digital account will have a salutary impact on the economy", he said and added that foreign remittances increased many fold and would play a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy.

He said that the government was introducing new schemes to involve expatriate Pakistanis in the national economy. He said that our foreign reserves swollen to satisfactory levels, while expatriates would also get a sizable profit for their investment.

More Stories From Pakistan

