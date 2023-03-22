UrduPoint.com

Over 15m Families To Get Benefit From Free Flour Supply Program Across Province, Says CS Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, said that 2.7 million flour bags have been distributed among deserving people across the province so far as over 15 million families would get benefit from free flour supply program.

Chief Secretary Punjab expressed these views while addressing a video link conference at South Punjab Secretariat here on Wednesday.

Punjab government was continuing to provide free flour under Ramazan package and Chief Secretary Punjab paid visits to various districts to review the arrangements in this regard.

Commissioner Multan Division, Deputy Commissioners Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Lodhran and concerned officers attended the meeting while Secretary food, Chairman PITB, all divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that he has inspected flour points in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal and Khanewal and the overall arrangements are satisfactory. However, further improvement is required, he added.

CS further said that he himself was present in the field to review the situation while all administrative secretaries have also been assigned monitoring duties.

He directed officials to improve the scanning system of ID cards further and asked Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) teams to remain present in the field to provide technical support.

