Over 1.5m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,504,984 [1.5 million] people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 1,220,073 citizens had been given the first dose while 237,554 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 28,501 health workers were also given the first dose while 18,856 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 50,669 first doses and 33,779 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.