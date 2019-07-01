Over 16 kg charas seizes: woman among four accused arrested: SSP Central

Over 16 kilograms of charas was recovered and a lady among four accused were arrested in a raid conducted Khawaja Ajmeer Nagri area, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central district Arif Aslam Rao here on Monda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Over 16 kilograms of charas was recovered and a lady among four accused were arrested in a raid conducted Khawaja Ajmeer Nagri area, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central district Arif Aslam Rao here on Monday.

Accused identified as Mahel Bibi, Feroz Khan, Abdul Ghaffor and Najeebullah were arrested while reportedly transporting the drugs in car from Balochistan, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police West Zone Dr Ameen Yousfzai has announced to give commendation certificates and cash reward to the team of Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police on their successful action.