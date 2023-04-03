UrduPoint.com

Over 1.6 Million Families Received More Than Rs 3 Billion Through BISP: Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajpot

Published April 03, 2023

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajpot on Monday said that the provincial government had allocated Rs15.6bn for more than 7.8m families to purchase flour and earmarked Rs2,000 for every needy family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajpot on Monday said that the provincial government had allocated Rs15.6bn for more than 7.8m families to purchase flour and earmarked Rs2,000 for every needy family.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review price control and Bachat Bazars established by the district administrations in each taluka of the province, adding over 1.6 million people had received over Rs 3.23 billion through Benazir Incom Support Program (BISP).

All the divisional commissioners, secretary of agriculture, secretary of general administration, DG Market Committee, all deputy commissioners and others participated in the meeting.

The divisional commissioners informed about the measures taken to control the price and availability of essential items in the bachat bazaar.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that Rs 9.1 million rupees on account of a fine was imposed against 1833 profiteers in Karachi during the month of Ramadan.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that a fine of Rs Four million had been imposed in Hyderabad. A fine of Rs 0.656 million was imposed in MirpurKhas Division.

In the meeting, the chief secretary Sindh directed Commissioner Larkana, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Commissioner Sukkur to increase the amount of fine and directed them to monitor the price control themselves in their respective divisions.

The chief secretary further said that the presence of essential items should be ensured in the Bachat Bazars. He also directed that vegetable and fruit stalls should be set up by the market committee to provide relief to the masses.

