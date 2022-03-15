Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

The police on Tuesday recovered 160 kilograms of hashish and arrested six drug pushers during operations in different areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday recovered 160 kilograms of hashish and arrested six drug pushers during operations in different areas.

Daulat Gate police also recovered two cars, a motorcycle, Rs 550,000 in cash, and a pistol, a police spokesman informed media.

The success blocked the passage of the narcotics to citizens particularly younger generation, he added.

The drug pushers arrested included Sagheer Ahmad, Muhammad Bilal, Hammad, Salman, Riffat and Saadat.

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar appreciated the performance of police and ordered to continue the operation against the drug pushers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Hussam bin Iqbal, Superintendent of Police city Ahmad Nawaz Shah and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Iftikhar were present on the occasion.