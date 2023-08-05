Open Menu

Over 160 US-bound Students Participate In PDO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Over 160 US-bound students participate in PDO

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) , Aug 05 (APP):Over 160 US-bound students from across the country participated in education USA's Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) simultaneously arranged in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad on Saturday.

United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) official said that the program was intended toward people who will begin their bachelor, master's and PhD degree programs in the United States in Fall 2023.

This annual event was attended by students, their parents, U.S. Embassy and Consulate Staff, and alumni from U.S. universities", says a press statement.

The USEFP also administers the prestigious Fulbright Student Program and several other scholarships and fellowships for Pakistani students interested in studying in the United States.

APP-AHR.

