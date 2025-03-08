Over 1600 cases of violence reported against women, girls in Sindh : HWA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Hari Welfare Association (HWA) has revealed that over 1632 cases of violence reported against women and girls in Sindh, mainly in rural districts.

In a report issued on the occasion on International Women’s day revealing that remarkably, Sanghar (160) and Khairpur (147) have the highest numbers, followed by Dadu (116), indicating that violence against women is notably predominant in the rural districts of Sindh. Karachi also reported a great number (107), but this is lower compared to these rural areas.

On the other hand, Kashmore (30), Thatta (33), and Tando Muhammad Khan (31) reported the fewest cases, yet these are alarming.

The HWA noted that there is a concerning trend of violence in rural areas where most women were engaged with agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

These rural districts include Sanghar, Khairpur, and Dadu, which showed excessively high numbers of violence cases, suggesting that rural areas are facing unique challenges, such as a stronger tribal and feudal system, no implementation of laws, lack of public awareness, and low literacy.

Also, of these 1632 cases, murder (163) and honor killing (119) cases were the most prevalent forms of violenceas well as cases of suicides, but most of them were suspected murder, and the real cause of death was often unknown or under-reported.

Akram Ali Khaskheli President HWA said that the situation of women's rights in Sindh is extremely concerning. Every year, hundreds of women lose their lives due to honor killings, property disputes, and domestic violence.

He demanded the government to urgently establish more schools for girls in Sindh so that they can receive an education.

Effective implementation of the Sindh Child Marriages restraint Act 2013 should be ensured, and the Sindh Bonded Labour System Abolition Act 2015 should be implemented without delay.

HWA and the Sindh Agriculture Workers Federation of Rural Women Trade Unions claimed that laws for women and girls' protection and empowerment were introduced but not implemented.

They claimed that peasant and working women should be organized in unions through the Sindh Industrial Relations Act of 2013 and the Sindh Agriculture Women Workers Act of 2019.