Over 1,600 Policemen Deployed To Provide Security To Polio Workers In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Rawalpindi police have deployed more than 1,600 police officials across Rawalpindi to ensure the safety of health workers during the seven-day anti-polio campaign.

According to police spokesman, the security plan was prepared on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Police personnel will work closely with 218 polio teams operating in different areas of the city.

Mobile police units are also patrolling the streets to provide extra security, while senior officers are regularly visiting the teams in the field to check arrangements and guide the staff on duty.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar said the police are fully committed to provide foolproof security to all health workers involved in the campaign.

