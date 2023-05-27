UrduPoint.com

Over 16,000 Pilgrims Reach Holy City Of Madinah In Last Six Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2023 | 02:36 PM

Over 16,000 pilgrims reach holy city of Madinah in last six days

The latest reports from Madinah said that three thousand pilgrims will reach holy city of Madinah through 11 more flights today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Over 16 thousand pilgrims have reached holy city of Madinah through 60 flights in last six days.

The latest reports from Madinah said that three thousand pilgrims will reach Madinah through 11 more flights today.

According to Director Hajj Madinah, Pakistani pilgrims have been accommodated in 33 different hotels in Madinah.

Their accommodation is adjusted in three, four and five star hotels near Masjid-e-Nabwi.

The Director Hajj said efforts are being made to provide accommodation near to Masjid Nabawi for more pilgrims.

Hygienic and healthy meal is also being provided to intending Haj pilgrims three times a day.

The intending pilgrims will start moving to Makkah after completing their eight-day stay in Madinah.

On the special instructions of Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mehmood, a high-level monitoring team of the Ministry led by Joint Secretary Arshad Fareed Khan also arrived in Madinah today. The team will monitor the arrangements of food, accommodation and medical facilities being provided by Pakistani mission.

