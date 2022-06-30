Over 1,650 people screened at CGH medical camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 1,650 people had been examined at the Cantonment General Hospital,(CGH)Rawalpindi special medical camp here on Thursday.

According to CGH spokesman, Cardiologist Dr. Hamdan Waqas and his team examined 250 heart patients while free of cost ECG, blood sugar, cholesterol, Uric acid and other ailments tests were carried out at the camp.

He said that doctors team also imparted awareness to the people about various diseases and provided free of cost medicines to the deserving patients.

The spokesman further informed that CGH Rawalpindi has a regular facility of ECG, Echocardiography, ETT, CT Angiography while all the heart related tests were also available at the hospital.

On the occasion,citizens lauded the role of President Cantonment board Brigadier Salman Nazar, Executive Officer, Cantonment Board Imran Gulzar, and hospital's management for providing the free of cost best medical facilities during this inflation era.

Administrator CGH Brigadier (Retd) Hassan Ibrahim and Deputy Administrator Dr. Atiquddin, doctors, and paramedical staff were also present.