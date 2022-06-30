UrduPoint.com

Over 1,650 People Screened At CGH Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Over 1,650 people screened at CGH medical camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 1,650 people had been examined at the Cantonment General Hospital,(CGH)Rawalpindi special medical camp here on Thursday.

According to CGH spokesman, Cardiologist Dr. Hamdan Waqas and his team examined 250 heart patients while free of cost ECG, blood sugar, cholesterol, Uric acid and other ailments tests were carried out at the camp.

He said that doctors team also imparted awareness to the people about various diseases and provided free of cost medicines to the deserving patients.

The spokesman further informed that CGH Rawalpindi has a regular facility of ECG, Echocardiography, ETT, CT Angiography while all the heart related tests were also available at the hospital.

On the occasion,citizens lauded the role of President Cantonment board Brigadier Salman Nazar, Executive Officer, Cantonment Board Imran Gulzar, and hospital's management for providing the free of cost best medical facilities during this inflation era.

Administrator CGH Brigadier (Retd) Hassan Ibrahim and Deputy Administrator Dr. Atiquddin, doctors, and paramedical staff were also present.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All Best Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

20 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

32 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

44 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

54 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

1 hour ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.