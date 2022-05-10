Over 16,500 cases registered against drug-smugglers in 4 months

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :During the first four months of the current year, 16,714 cases were registered against drug-smugglers and dealers across the province, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police Department.

He said in a media release on Tuesday that 17,174 drug-dealers, smugglers and criminals involved in illegal business were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 8,347 kilograms of charas, 269-kg heroin, 13,440-gram ice (meth) and 271,940 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Similarly, 2,438 cases were registered against drug-smugglers in Lahore and 2,482 persons were arrested, while 1,171-kg charas, 22-kg heroin, 103-gm ice and 17,979 litres of liquor were seized from the accused in Lahore.

The spokesperson said that in Sheikhupura region, 1,236 cases were registered against drug-peddlers and 1,316 persons were arrested while 832-kg charas, 36-kg heroin, 566-gm ice and 15,409 litres of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

In Gujranwala, 2,564 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 2,819 persons were arrested while 1,518-kg charas, 26-kg heroin, 2.012-gm ice and 14,502 litres of liquor were recovered.

In Rawalpindi region, 1,586 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1,602 persons were arrested while 928-kg charas, 29-kg heroin, 2,653-gm ice and 8,130 litres of liquor were recovered.

Similarly, in Sargodha region, 797 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 764 persons were handcuffed, while 481-kg charas, 42-kg heroin, 60-gm ice and 1,5434 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Also, 2,208 cases were registered against drug-dealers in Faisalabad region, 2,213 persons were arrested while 988 grams of charas, 23-kg heroin, 7,569-gram ice and 74,214-litre liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.

In Multan region, 2,416 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 2,435 accused were arrested whereas 1363.59-kg charas, 30-kg heroin, 160-gm ice and 4,5478 litres of liquor were recovered.

In Sahiwal region, 1,155 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 1,189 persons were arrested while 490-kg charas, 47-kg heroin and 14,931-litre liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.

In Dera Ghazi Khan region, 891 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 897 persons were arrested, while 271-kg charas , 7-kg heroin, 6-kg ice (meth) and 18,625 litres of liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.

In Bahawalpur region, 1,423 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 1,457 persons were sent behind bars, while 304-kg charas, 7-kg heroin, 311-gm ice and 47,238 litres of liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.