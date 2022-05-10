UrduPoint.com

Over 16,500 Cases Registered Against Drug-smugglers In 4 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Over 16,500 cases registered against drug-smugglers in 4 months

During the first four months of the current year, 16,714 cases were registered against drug-smugglers and dealers across the province, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :During the first four months of the current year, 16,714 cases were registered against drug-smugglers and dealers across the province, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police Department.

He said in a media release on Tuesday that 17,174 drug-dealers, smugglers and criminals involved in illegal business were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 8,347 kilograms of charas, 269-kg heroin, 13,440-gram ice (meth) and 271,940 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Similarly, 2,438 cases were registered against drug-smugglers in Lahore and 2,482 persons were arrested, while 1,171-kg charas, 22-kg heroin, 103-gm ice and 17,979 litres of liquor were seized from the accused in Lahore.

The spokesperson said that in Sheikhupura region, 1,236 cases were registered against drug-peddlers and 1,316 persons were arrested while 832-kg charas, 36-kg heroin, 566-gm ice and 15,409 litres of liquor were recovered from possession of arrested persons.

In Gujranwala, 2,564 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 2,819 persons were arrested while 1,518-kg charas, 26-kg heroin, 2.012-gm ice and 14,502 litres of liquor were recovered.

In Rawalpindi region, 1,586 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1,602 persons were arrested while 928-kg charas, 29-kg heroin, 2,653-gm ice and 8,130 litres of liquor were recovered.

Similarly, in Sargodha region, 797 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 764 persons were handcuffed, while 481-kg charas, 42-kg heroin, 60-gm ice and 1,5434 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Also, 2,208 cases were registered against drug-dealers in Faisalabad region, 2,213 persons were arrested while 988 grams of charas, 23-kg heroin, 7,569-gram ice and 74,214-litre liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.

In Multan region, 2,416 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 2,435 accused were arrested whereas 1363.59-kg charas, 30-kg heroin, 160-gm ice and 4,5478 litres of liquor were recovered.

In Sahiwal region, 1,155 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 1,189 persons were arrested while 490-kg charas, 47-kg heroin and 14,931-litre liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.

In Dera Ghazi Khan region, 891 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 897 persons were arrested, while 271-kg charas , 7-kg heroin, 6-kg ice (meth) and 18,625 litres of liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.

In Bahawalpur region, 1,423 cases were registered against drug-dealers and 1,457 persons were sent behind bars, while 304-kg charas, 7-kg heroin, 311-gm ice and 47,238 litres of liquor were recovered from the arrested persons.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Business Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

FC Balochistan organizes 'All Sibi district Rifle' ..

FC Balochistan organizes 'All Sibi district Rifle' Shooting competition

27 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to provide relief to common peop ..

Govt taking steps to provide relief to common people: National Assembly told

28 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner Sialkot chairs meeting on pre- ..

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot chairs meeting on pre-flood arrangements

30 seconds ago
 Lahore Arts Council organizes Haj draw for employe ..

Lahore Arts Council organizes Haj draw for employees

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court stops FIA from arresting Sami ..

Islamabad High Court stops FIA from arresting Sami Ibrahim

7 minutes ago
 Sugary drinks biggest source of dangerous increase ..

Sugary drinks biggest source of dangerous increase in 'non-communicable diseases ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.