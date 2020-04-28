UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 16,500 Saplings Planted In Rawalpindi Cantt Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:07 PM

Over 16,500 saplings planted in Rawalpindi cantt area

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its spring plantation drive has planted over 16,500 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards, green belts and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its spring plantation drive has planted over 16,500 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards, green belts and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

According to RCB spokesperson, pine, 'amaltas', 'chinar', guava, 'kinnow', lemon, 'raat ki rani' (cestrum), alstonia, bougainvillea and several popular varieties of ornamental plants were planted in houses, offices, roadsides and at green belts under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'The RCB spokesperson said well trained personnel of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job.

The RCB additional executive officer also visited different sites and inspected the plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat urges fight for selflessness

23 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi calls for establishment of ‘Ka ..

23 minutes ago

1,088 licences issued to conduct activities using ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

25 seconds ago

Police catch suspected serial killer of Barcelona ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.