Over 16,500 saplings planted in Rawalpindi cantt area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its spring plantation drive has planted over 16,500 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards, green belts and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

According to RCB spokesperson, pine, 'amaltas', 'chinar', guava, 'kinnow', lemon, 'raat ki rani' (cestrum), alstonia, bougainvillea and several popular varieties of ornamental plants were planted in houses, offices, roadsides and at green belts under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'The RCB spokesperson said well trained personnel of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job.

The RCB additional executive officer also visited different sites and inspected the plantation campaign.