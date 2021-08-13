UrduPoint.com

Over 1.65m COVID-19 Doses Administered, 227 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

As many as 1,657,559 people including 38,740 health workers and 1,618,819 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

According to data shared by the district administration here Friday, 227 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 31,717 in the district. As per the latest data, forty-seven cases were reported from Rawal Town, sixty-two from Potohar town, fifty-five from Rawalpindi Cantt, twenty-seven from Gujar Khan, four from Taxila, seven from Kotli sattian, three from Murree, five from AJK, six from Islamabad, two from Attock, two from Mandi Bahudin and one each from Kahutta, Abbottabad, Jhelum, KPK and Sargodha.

"Presently, 220 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 46 in Holy Family Hospital,36 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,75 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust,7 in Bilal hospital,5 in District Headquarter hospital, 4 in Hearts International hospital and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

The District Health Authority updated that so far 28,389 patients were discharged after recovery while 4465 were quarantined including 2413 at home and 2052 in isolation. The report said that seven patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 92 stable and 121 on oxygen. The report added that the positivity ratio was recorded at 9.78 per cent while two patients had lost their battle of life during the past 24 hours in the district.

