Over 1.68m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1.681 million (1,681,103) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 pandemic in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 1,345,777 citizens had been given the first dose, while 287,181 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 28,614 health workers were also given the first dose, while 19,531 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 120,744 first doses and 80,496 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

