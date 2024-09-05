Over 1.692m citizens benefited from Khidmat Centres this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police Khidmat centres across the province are actively providing digital services to the citizens.

During the first eight months of this year, more than 1.692 million citizens have availed police services through these state-of-the-art centres.

The IG Punjab said that millions of citizens benefit each month from over a dozen categories of police services.

According to the details, more than 472,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates, over 776,000 citizens received general police verification, and 4,123 citizens have completed private employee police verifications. More than 112,000 citizens have registered tenancy agreements, over 17,000 citizens have had vehicle verifications, and more than 107,000 citizens have obtained medico-legal certificates.

Additionally, more than 53,000 citizens have registered the loss of document reports, while 3,611 have reported crimes. Over 72,000 citizens received copies of FIRs, and 138 cases of violence against women were registered. As part of efforts to protect vulnerable groups, legal and social protection was provided to more than 59,000 individuals, and 1,219 citizens registered employees under the ROPE program.

The IG Punjab said that the Police Khidmat Centers are a remarkable project for service delivery, and efforts will be made to further enhance their performance.