Over 1.692m Citizens Benefited From Khidmat Centres This Year
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police Khidmat centres across the province are actively providing digital services to the citizens.
During the first eight months of this year, more than 1.692 million citizens have availed police services through these state-of-the-art centres.
The IG Punjab said that millions of citizens benefit each month from over a dozen categories of police services.
According to the details, more than 472,000 citizens have obtained police character certificates, over 776,000 citizens received general police verification, and 4,123 citizens have completed private employee police verifications. More than 112,000 citizens have registered tenancy agreements, over 17,000 citizens have had vehicle verifications, and more than 107,000 citizens have obtained medico-legal certificates.
Additionally, more than 53,000 citizens have registered the loss of document reports, while 3,611 have reported crimes. Over 72,000 citizens received copies of FIRs, and 138 cases of violence against women were registered. As part of efforts to protect vulnerable groups, legal and social protection was provided to more than 59,000 individuals, and 1,219 citizens registered employees under the ROPE program.
The IG Punjab said that the Police Khidmat Centers are a remarkable project for service delivery, and efforts will be made to further enhance their performance.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO resolves 1,176 complaints in one day2 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab gives plots to families of 10 police martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Daycare Center established at NTDC11 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Sept 711 minutes ago
-
IRC delegation calls on Fakhre Jahan to discuss developmental projects11 minutes ago
-
USC slashes prices by 10-15PC on 800 items11 minutes ago
-
Court extends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's interim bails till Sep 1911 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians visit IMCG F-7/4,lauds modern facilities11 minutes ago
-
KP Special assistant chairs meeting on Lake Shore Tourism Project12 minutes ago
-
PSCA reunites lost child with her parents12 minutes ago
-
Safe Cities reunites child with parents12 minutes ago
-
‘World Literacy Day’ marked22 minutes ago