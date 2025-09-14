Open Menu

Over 1.6m Affected By Floods In South Punjab, 32 Deaths Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The South Punjab Secretariat released fresh flood data on Sunday, reporting that over 1.6 million people have been affected across the region.

According to the latest report, 1.482 million citizens have been safely relocated to secure areas. Floods have submerged more than 1.11 million acres of land, resulting in the destruction of over 1.188 million acres of standing crops.

Authorities have shifted 1.469 million livestock to safer locations, preventing further losses. The Health Department reported that over 368,000 patients have received medical treatment, while 32 flood-related fatalities have been confirmed so far.

Relief efforts remain in full swing, with 471 flood relief camps and 446 medical camps functioning across South Punjab. Officials said that adequate food supplies are available to meet the needs of affected families.

