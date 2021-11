Over 1.6m people vaccinated during RED campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 1.6 million people of the region have been vaccinated so far during "Reach Every Door" (RED) campaign launched from October 25 to November 12.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, 299,301 people have been vaccinated in district Lodhran, 359,952 in district Khanewal, 359,207 in district Vehari and 577,488 people have been vaccinated in district Multan during the RED campaign in which vaccination teams administered vaccine against coronavirus in their door to door visits across the region.

The handout added that district Lodhran has achieved 103 percent vaccination target, Khanewal 98 percent, Vehari 89 percent and Multan achieved 88 percent vaccination target.