Over 1.6m Saplings To Be Planted Across Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional administration has decided to extend the scope of monsoon plantation drive to all departments, with the target of over 1.6 million saplings across the division.

A review meeting of Divisional Forestry Committee was held, chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday.

The commissioner directed all provincial and district departments to actively participate in the plantation campaign.

The district administration was asked to plant saplings on inner city roads on large scale, while the Metropolitan Corporation would cover its areas.

The Metropolitan Corporation initiated tree plantation drive by making plan along with the PHA.

He further said that the audit of last year's tree plantation drive would be conducted.

The aim was not only to plant trees, but also to benefit from the existing mechanism for their protection, Aamir said.

He also ordered to cover government schools and hospitals across the division.

The meeting was informed that free saplings had been provided to the Health and education departments.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rana Akhlaq, Assistant Commissioner Ayub Bukhari and officers from all relevant departments were present.

