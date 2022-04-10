Over 1.7 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 1735052 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Friday (April 8), the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 1546608 people had so far received the first dose while 1735052 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 25164 people had received booster doses as per the advice of the health authorities.

The district focal person informed that the inoculation process was in progress to cover the majority adult population in the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 255 in the district, of which 252 patients are isolated at their homes while 3 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.