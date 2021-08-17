Over 1.7 mln people have jabbed against COVID-19: District admin

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,715,038 people including 38,828 health workers and 1,676,210 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here on Tuesday,129 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 32,278 in the district.

As per the latest data, twenty-eight cases were reported from Rawal Town, thirty-two from Potohar town, twenty-four from Rawalpindi Cantt, six from Gujar Khan, four each from Taxila, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta, five each from Kotli sattian, AJK and Islamabad, six from Murree, two from KP, and one each from Faisalabad, Multan, Kohat and Attock.

"Presently 241 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 68 in Holy Family Hospital,33 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,80 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter hospital, 4 each in Bilal and Hearts International hospital, 2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 29,789 patients were discharged after recovery while 4533 were quarantined including 2403 at home and 2130 in isolation.

The report said seven patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 92 stable, and 121 on oxygen.

The report added that the positivity ratio was recorded at 12.82 per cent while three patients had lost their battle of life during the past 24 hours in the district.