UrduPoint.com

Over 1.7 Mln People Have Jabbed Against COVID-19: District Admin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:07 PM

Over 1.7 mln people have jabbed against COVID-19: District admin

As many as 1,715,038 people including 38,828 health workers and 1,676,210 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,715,038 people including 38,828 health workers and 1,676,210 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here on Tuesday,129 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 32,278 in the district.

As per the latest data, twenty-eight cases were reported from Rawal Town, thirty-two from Potohar town, twenty-four from Rawalpindi Cantt, six from Gujar Khan, four each from Taxila, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta, five each from Kotli sattian, AJK and Islamabad, six from Murree, two from KP, and one each from Faisalabad, Multan, Kohat and Attock.

"Presently 241 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 68 in Holy Family Hospital,33 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,80 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter hospital, 4 each in Bilal and Hearts International hospital, 2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 29,789 patients were discharged after recovery while 4533 were quarantined including 2403 at home and 2130 in isolation.

The report said seven patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 92 stable, and 121 on oxygen.

The report added that the positivity ratio was recorded at 12.82 per cent while three patients had lost their battle of life during the past 24 hours in the district.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Murree Kohat Rawalpindi Attock Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launches ‘UAE Quality Infrastruct ..

24 minutes ago
 Rehman Malik calls on Japanese Ambassador

Rehman Malik calls on Japanese Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Afghan war has ended, everyone pardoned: Taliban s ..

Afghan war has ended, everyone pardoned: Taliban spokesman

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Speaker felicitates newly electe ..

National Assembly Speaker felicitates newly elected AJK president

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court restores MPA Salman Naeem's membersh ..

Supreme Court restores MPA Salman Naeem's membership

2 minutes ago
 China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official C ..

China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official Contacts With Taiwan, End Arms ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.