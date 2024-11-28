Over 170 cops injured, no protester hurt in Rawalpindi region: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Thursday said about 170 police personnel were injured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf violent protest on November 24 while none of the protesters received any injury.

Flanked by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and District Police Officer Attock Sardar Ghiyas Gul, RPO Alpa told a press conference that the violent workers of the political party attacked the police with firearms.

He alleged that the government resources were used by the protesters. Direct fire was opened on the police personnel at different places, he said, adding two cops received bullet injuries among the total 170 injured.

The condition of 25 of the injured officers and officials was critical, the RPO said.

He further said that during the last three months, some 262 policemen had been injured in the violent protests of the political party in Rawalpindi region.

The armed protesters not only set public and private property on fire at different places on the Motorway but also damaged 11 police vehicles, the RPO said.

He said the Rawalpindi Police, however, showed restraint due to which no incident of injury to any of the protesters was reported.

RPO Alpa said over 1,150 violent protesters had been arrested in some 32 cases registered across the region.

As many as 64 of them were Afghan nationals, including 60 illegal ones, while only four had legal residential permits, he added.

CPO Hamdani informed the media that the protesters coming from Hakla Interchange opened fire and pelted stones directly at the police personnel.

Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal was martyred and 24 other policemen were injured, he said, alleging that some of the violent protesters even tried to run over police personnel with vehicles.

The CPO said over 400 violent protesters had been taken into custody in the Rawalpindi district, and dozens of illegal Afghan nationals were also among them.

Armed weapons including deadly rifles, wireless communication devices, ball bearings, iron rods and sticks were seized from the arrested accused, he added.

DPO Attock Sardar Ghiyas Gul said on November 25, the armed protesters attacked the police from both sides with firearms.

He said a bullet fired by the protesters hit Constable Wajid Ali of the Faisalabad Police, which after piercing through his hand lodged in the neck.

Similarly, he said, Constable Samiullah of the Sargodha Police was shot directly in the leg and he was under treatment.

DPO Gul said that the police exercised maximum restraint in order to avert loss of human lives, due to which none of the protesters received any injury.