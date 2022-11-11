UrduPoint.com

Over 17,000 Candidates To Participate In Medical Entry Test, Arrangements Finalized

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Over 17,000 candidates to participate in medical entry test, arrangements finalized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration has finalized all arrangements for medical entry test as over 17,000 candidates would participate in the test which was scheduled at Bahauddin Zakariya University on November 13 (Sunday).

DC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review arrangements regarding entry test here on Friday.

27 examination centres have been set-up for the medical entry test.

The sitting plan having capacity over 16,000 people would also be made for parents of the candidates and citizens.

Wattoo said that section 144 has also been imposed for the security of the examination material and to handle any untoward incident.

The water and medical camps would also be established by devising effective traffic plan.

The shuttle service would be plied and awareness banners also be displayed for the guidance of the candidates.

The CCTV cameras and control room would be established for the monitoring of sensitive examination centres.

