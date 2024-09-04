Over 17000 children enrolled in Govt schools of D I Khan: DEO

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) District Education Officer (DEO) Male D I Khan Musarrat Hussain Baloch has said the second phase of the enrolment campaign was underway and 17000 children have been enrolled in government educational institutions across the district.

He was speaking during the function held at Government Higher Secondary School No. 4 in a series of enrolment campaigns in the government schools.

While addressing the function, the DEO said that the Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched the second phase of the school admission campaign 2024 across the province to enroll as many as 0.3 million out-of-school children.

He said that a target of enrolling 20,000 children in public schools of the district was set for this year.

He expressed the hope that the set target would be achieved successfully as 17,000 children had already been enrolled during the first phase of the drive.

He said the free-of-cost education was the basic right of each child and the same was being ensured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The provincial government was providing a safe learning environment in government schools under the supervision of well-qualified teachers even those having PhD degrees.

Besides, Musarrat Hussain said, free books and other facilities were also being provided at these schools.

He added that the campaign had been started simultaneously across the district and would continue till September 30.