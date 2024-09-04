Open Menu

Over 17000 Children Enrolled In Govt Schools Of D I Khan: DEO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Over 17000 children enrolled in Govt schools of D I Khan: DEO

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) District Education Officer (DEO) Male D I Khan Musarrat Hussain Baloch has said the second phase of the enrolment campaign was underway and 17000 children have been enrolled in government educational institutions across the district.

He was speaking during the function held at Government Higher Secondary School No. 4 in a series of enrolment campaigns in the government schools.

While addressing the function, the DEO said that the Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched the second phase of the school admission campaign 2024 across the province to enroll as many as 0.3 million out-of-school children.

He said that a target of enrolling 20,000 children in public schools of the district was set for this year.

He expressed the hope that the set target would be achieved successfully as 17,000 children had already been enrolled during the first phase of the drive.

He said the free-of-cost education was the basic right of each child and the same was being ensured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The provincial government was providing a safe learning environment in government schools under the supervision of well-qualified teachers even those having PhD degrees.

Besides, Musarrat Hussain said, free books and other facilities were also being provided at these schools.

He added that the campaign had been started simultaneously across the district and would continue till September 30.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male Same I Khan September Government Million

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

4 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

5 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

17 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

19 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan