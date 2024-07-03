Open Menu

Over 17,000 Pakistani Pilgrims Visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah During Post-Hajj Period

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

More than 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims, under the Government Hajj Scheme, have had the honour of visiting and worshiping at Riyaz-ul-Jannah in Masjid-e-Nabawi during the post-Hajj period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) More than 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims, under the Government Hajj Scheme, have had the honour of visiting and worshiping at Riyaz-ul-Jannah in Masjid-e-Nabawi during the post-Hajj period.

Director of Hajj in Madina, Zia-ur-Rehman informed APP that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony made arrangements to ensure that no Pakistani pilgrim miss the significant visit due to any reason.

"To facilitate these visits", he said,"the ministry coordinated with the Saudi government to secure special permits and this collaboration enabled thousands of Pakistani men and women to visit Riyaz-ul-Jannah daily".

Zia-ur-Rehman emphasized that it was the ministry's top priority to ensure that "every Pakistani pilgrim visits Riyaz-ul-Jannah during the post-Hajj period".

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Visit Saudi Women Government Top

Recent Stories

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingenc ..

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan

3 minutes ago
 60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

3 minutes ago
 ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent busi ..

ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..

3 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 3 results

Wimbledon day 3 results

3 minutes ago
 Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

7 minutes ago
 Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West ..

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

2 minutes ago
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultiv ..

Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO

7 minutes ago
 Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

7 minutes ago
 US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

10 minutes ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

10 minutes ago
 Custom officials visits NH&MP office

Custom officials visits NH&MP office

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan