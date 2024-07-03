Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

More than 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims, under the Government Hajj Scheme, have had the honour of visiting and worshiping at Riyaz-ul-Jannah in Masjid-e-Nabawi during the post-Hajj period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) More than 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims, under the Government Hajj Scheme, have had the honour of visiting and worshiping at Riyaz-ul-Jannah in Masjid-e-Nabawi during the post-Hajj period.

Director of Hajj in Madina, Zia-ur-Rehman informed APP that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony made arrangements to ensure that no Pakistani pilgrim miss the significant visit due to any reason.

"To facilitate these visits", he said,"the ministry coordinated with the Saudi government to secure special permits and this collaboration enabled thousands of Pakistani men and women to visit Riyaz-ul-Jannah daily".

Zia-ur-Rehman emphasized that it was the ministry's top priority to ensure that "every Pakistani pilgrim visits Riyaz-ul-Jannah during the post-Hajj period".