UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 170,000 Acres Cholistan Land Sprayed For Protection Against Locust Attack: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Over 170,000 acres Cholistan land sprayed for protection against locust attack: Commissioner

Action against locusts is underway in the Cholistan and more than 170,000 acres of land has been sprayed for the protection

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Action against locusts is underway in the Cholistan and more than 170,000 acres of land has been sprayed for the protection.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday told that 3500 acres Cholistan land adjacent to Yazman, Fort Abbas and Sadiqabad was sprayed the other day.

He said the control room set up for locust attack was being functioning round the clock.

The commissioner told the meeting that special operation for locust control has been completed in 66 union councils of Cholistan.

Related Topics

Attack Sadiqabad Bahawalpur Fort Abbas Yazman Cholistan

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan inaugurate gas pipeline linking Rus ..

1 minute ago

UAE wins bronze medal in ice hockey tournament in ..

11 minutes ago

Iraq pro-Iran factions ramp up threats to US after ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Tehran Notified Iraq ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister called for immediate measures for d ..

1 minute ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.