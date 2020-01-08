Over 170,000 acres Cholistan land sprayed for protection against locust attack: Commissioner

Action against locusts is underway in the Cholistan and more than 170,000 acres of land has been sprayed for the protection

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Action against locusts is underway in the Cholistan and more than 170,000 acres of land has been sprayed for the protection.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday told that 3500 acres Cholistan land adjacent to Yazman, Fort Abbas and Sadiqabad was sprayed the other day.

He said the control room set up for locust attack was being functioning round the clock.

The commissioner told the meeting that special operation for locust control has been completed in 66 union councils of Cholistan.