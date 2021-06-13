Over 170,000 youth completes skill courses in high-tech trades: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs said on Sunday that massive investment in skill development of the youth had started paying dividends as more than 170,000 completed their courses in high-tech trades from public and private universities under the 'Skill Scholarship' programme.

He said the government had disbursed an amount of Rs 10 billion among the youth under the 'Skill Scholarship' programme. Young people were getting trainings in the high-tech courses of their choice under the technical and vocational institutes, he added.

Usman Dar said billions of rupees had been allocated for the youth as the government was striving to extend all-possible technical and financial assistance to them in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a statement issued here.

He urged young people to reap benefits of 'Skill Scholarship' programme, aimed at creating job opportunities for the youth in the local and international market.

Meanwhile, he shared success story of Nadia Hassan who got an online job after completing the course in coding and device management from National University of Technology, Islamabad.

The SAPM posted her documentary on his twitter account and said Nadia had set an example for other young people.