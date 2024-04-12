Over 174,000 Tourists Visit Tourist Destinations During Eid Ul-Fitr
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahid Chanzeb has said that over 174,000 tourists visited tourist destinations during the two days of Eid ul Fitr.
In a statement, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahid Chanzeb, has announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making every effort to provide tourists with all necessary facilities.
He expressed encouragement over the increased number of tourists visiting the province's destinations compared to last year.
The 24-hour active tourist helpline 1422 under the Khyber Project was offering comprehensive information to tourists. Additionally, tourist police were ensuring the provision of best facilities at tourist spots.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalpur receives duststorm8 minutes ago
-
Mayor lauds security, cleanliness arrangements on Eid18 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB48 minutes ago
-
Citizen hails cleanliness arrangements during Eid holidays48 minutes ago
-
People enjoy third day of Eid in Sukkur48 minutes ago
-
KP Governor House opens for women, children on 3rd day of Eid48 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest Lyari gang commander58 minutes ago
-
Tourists urged to check weather updates before traveling to Murree2 hours ago
-
Sindh home minister expresses dismay over citizen's killing in robbery incident2 hours ago
-
DC lauded WSSC’s cleanliness drive during 3-days of Eid-ul Fitr2 hours ago
-
Eight of a family laid to rest2 hours ago
-
Man arrested for molesting child2 hours ago