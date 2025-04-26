Open Menu

Over 175 Kashmiri Youth Arrested During Ongoing Crackdown In IIOJK’ S Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Over 175 Kashmiri youth arrested during ongoing crackdown in IIOJK’ s Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Indian forces have arrested more than 175 Kashmiri youth during continued massive operations in different areas of Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the extensive cordon and search operations and house raids launched by Indian Army, CRPF and other forces have been underway since April 22 Pahalgam tragic incident.

Indian police spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar said that numerous raids have been carried out at various locations throughout the district, with day and night searches continuing unabated.

So far, around 175 persons have been detained to crush the activities supporting the right to-self determination, he said, adding additional mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have also been established across the district to monitor movement of the public.

The police statement further said ambushes and intensified patrolling have also been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas.

Meanwhile, over 2000 Kashmiris have been detained and are being interrogated in different police stations and army camps across Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipure, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

