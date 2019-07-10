Over 17,540 pilgrims reaches Madina Munawwara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 17,540 intending pilgrims have reached Madina Munawwara through various chartered flights, said Deputy Director Hajj Farooq Rashid on Wednesday

In a message received here, he said Pakistan Medical Hajj Mission was providing medical facilities to hujjaj free of cost. One temporary hospital and two field medical units have started providing medical facilities to pilgrims.

Ambulance was also available for serving emergency patients. 19 doctors and 34 para medical staff was serving there. So far 680 intending pilgrims have been provided medical facilities.

He said residences of Hujjaj at Madina have been divided into four categories administratively. One sector in charge and Muavineen-e-Hujjaj were working round the clock at each sector. So far 24 pilgrims, who lost their accommodations, have located and sent to their residences.

He said the camp offices of Ministry were working round the clock. A help line was working to register and resolve pilgrims complaints. Pilgrims can register their complaints on by calling toll free number 0800 1122266.