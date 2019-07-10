UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 17,540 Pilgrims Reaches Madina Munawwara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:44 PM

Over 17,540 pilgrims reaches Madina Munawwara

Over 17,540 intending pilgrims have reached Madina Munawwara through various chartered flights, said Deputy Director Hajj Farooq Rashid on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 17,540 intending pilgrims have reached Madina Munawwara through various chartered flights, said Deputy Director Hajj Farooq Rashid on Wednesday.

In a message received here, he said Pakistan Medical Hajj Mission was providing medical facilities to hujjaj free of cost. One temporary hospital and two field medical units have started providing medical facilities to pilgrims.

Ambulance was also available for serving emergency patients. 19 doctors and 34 para medical staff was serving there. So far 680 intending pilgrims have been provided medical facilities.

He said residences of Hujjaj at Madina have been divided into four categories administratively. One sector in charge and Muavineen-e-Hujjaj were working round the clock at each sector. So far 24 pilgrims, who lost their accommodations, have located and sent to their residences.

He said the camp offices of Ministry were working round the clock. A help line was working to register and resolve pilgrims complaints. Pilgrims can register their complaints on by calling toll free number 0800 1122266.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Rashid (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PDMA plan for possib ..

13 seconds ago

Political Solution to Conflict in DR Congo Needed ..

15 seconds ago

Moldovan President Says More Firms to Get Access t ..

17 seconds ago

Russia Upper House to Further Use International Pl ..

18 seconds ago

Commissioner Lahore, DG visit land record centre

5 minutes ago

More than 37000 NIC declared fake in KP

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.