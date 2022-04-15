Over 1.76 mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

As many as 1764373 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till Friday (April 15), the health authorities said

According to official figures, 1547328 people had so far received the first dose while 1764373 people were fully vaccinated by receiving complete doses of the vaccine and 25883 people had received booster dose as per the advice of the health authorities.

The district focal person informed that inoculation process was in progress to cover remaining adult population in the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have been recorded as 277 in the district, of which 274 patients are isolated at their homes while 3 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad, daily situation report stated.