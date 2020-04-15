UrduPoint.com
Over 17,600 Beneficiaries Get Ehsaas Emergency Support In Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Over 17,600 beneficiaries get Ehsaas emergency support in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (EECP) more than Rs 211 million had been distributed among 17,612 beneficiaries of district Tharparkar.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here on Tuesday, 18 centers were working across the district for disbursement of cash support among the deserving.

As per statistics Rs 75,375,000 were distributed among 6234 deserving people of taluka Mithi, Rs 24,960,000 among 2057 people of talka Deeplou , Rs 6,768,000 in 561 deserving people of talka Kaloi, Rs 31,001,000 in 2561 of taluka Islamkot, Rs 48,015,000 in 3983 people of Taluka Chhachhro, Rs 5,832,000 in 486 deserving people of taluka Dahli and Rs 21,040,000 in 1730 deserving people of taluka Nanagarparkar.

