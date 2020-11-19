Over 1,770-metric-ton wheat being supplied to flour mills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The divisional Food Department is supplying 1770.200-metric-ton wheat to 47 flour mills and 125 atta chakkis functional across division on daily basis.

Divisional Director Ahmed Raza Sipra said here Thursday that there was no shortage of wheat flour across division as wheat is being supplied to all flour mills and chakkis according to their fixed quota.

He said that stern legal action would be taken against flour mills and chakkis if anyone found involved in any irregularity or overcharging.

He said that all mills and chakki owners have been strictly directed to sale wheat flour on government fixed rates otherwise ready to face action.

He said the divisional food department has 220,456.203-metric-ton wheat in stocks in all the four districts which is sufficient to meet the needs till arrival of new wheat crop.

He said that 45,293.04-metric-ton of wheat was in stock in district Faisalabad, 43,599.375-metric-ton in Toba Tek Singh, 121,545.285-metric ton in district Jhang and 10,018.503-metric-ton in district Chiniot.