UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 179 Objections Received On LB Delimitations In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:05 PM

Over 179 objections received on LB delimitations in Multan division

As many as 179 objections were received on delimitation process by Commissioner Office in line with upcoming local government bodies system here from across the division, official sources confirmed Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) -:As many as 179 objections were received on delimitation process by Commissioner Office in line with upcoming local government bodies system here from across the division, official sources confirmed Tuesday.

It said that 96 objections were received from Multan, 30 from Lodhran, 19 from Khanewal and 34 from Vehari.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu would hear all objections at concerned district stations. The proceedings would be conducted in Khanewal on October 19, in Vehari on October 21, in Lodhran on October 22. In Multan, two-day hearing would be made on October 23 and 24 at Commissioner Office.

The commissioner directed all respective Assistant Commissioners and local government officers bound to be present on occasion of hearing,adding that he directed DCs to mark places for establishing tehsil council and town committees' offices.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Khanewal Lodhran Vehari October All From Government

Recent Stories

PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia today

8 minutes ago

Dengue cases dwindle in changing weather condition ..

8 minutes ago

Extinction Rebellion vow to fight on despite prote ..

8 minutes ago

Wirecard shares plunge on new Financial Times frau ..

8 minutes ago

World Food Day to be marked tomorrow

8 minutes ago

Almost 600 Terrorists Neutralized in Turkey's Oper ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.