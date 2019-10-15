Over 179 objections received on LB delimitations in Multan division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 179 objections were received on delimitation process by Commissioner Office in line with upcoming local government bodies system here from across the division, official sources confirmed Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) -:As many as 179 objections were received on delimitation process by Commissioner Office in line with upcoming local government bodies system here from across the division, official sources confirmed Tuesday.

It said that 96 objections were received from Multan, 30 from Lodhran, 19 from Khanewal and 34 from Vehari.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu would hear all objections at concerned district stations. The proceedings would be conducted in Khanewal on October 19, in Vehari on October 21, in Lodhran on October 22. In Multan, two-day hearing would be made on October 23 and 24 at Commissioner Office.

The commissioner directed all respective Assistant Commissioners and local government officers bound to be present on occasion of hearing,adding that he directed DCs to mark places for establishing tehsil council and town committees' offices.