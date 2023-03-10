Over 179,000 people will perform Hajj this year: Abdul Shakoor

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Religious Affairs has said on his personal request from the Saudi Minister of Hajj Umrah, Saudi Arabia has reduced the necessary Hajj duties compared to the previous year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Friday said that all possible steps were being taken to provide maximum facilities to Hajj pilgrims this year.

Announcing the Hajj Policy 2023 in Islamabad on Friday, he said on his personal request from the Saudi Minister of Hajj Umrah, Saudi Arabia has reduced the necessary Hajj duties compared to the previous year.

He said the estimated Hajj cost for Northern Region that includes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sialkot is 1,175,000 while for Southern region it is 1,165,000. Estimated cost for Northern region under sponsorship Hajj scheme is 4,325 Dollars and 4285 dollars for the Southern region.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said this year we have introduced Sponsorship Hajj Scheme to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

Under the scheme we hope to receive 194 million dollars.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said we aim to start the Hajj applications from 16th of this month while the deadline for Hajj applications is 31st of this month. The Hajj draw will be conducted in first week of April.

He said the overall national quota for this year Hajj is 179210 which will be distributed among government and private sectors with the proportion of fifty-fifty.

He said Road to Makkah project facility will continue at Islamabad Airport which is likely to be extended to Lahore and Karachi.