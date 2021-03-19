UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.7m Saplings To Be Planted In Rajanpur District

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over 1.7m saplings to be planted in Rajanpur district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naek said that over 1.7 million saplings will be planted during tree-plantation drive across the district.

DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review arrangements regarding tree-plantation drive on Friday.

He urged people from all walks of life including government departments should plant sapling of their own part and nurtured it.

District Forest Officer Syed Asad Imran briefed DC that public departments were given target of 161,000 saplings plantation.

He further informed that six nurseries of forest department were working in the district where saplings were available on cheaper rates.

Related Topics

All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

1 hour ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

1 hour ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

1 hour ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

1 hour ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.