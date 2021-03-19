Over 1.7m saplings to be planted in Rajanpur district

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naek said that over 1.7 million saplings will be planted during tree-plantation drive across the district.

DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review arrangements regarding tree-plantation drive on Friday.

He urged people from all walks of life including government departments should plant sapling of their own part and nurtured it.

District Forest Officer Syed Asad Imran briefed DC that public departments were given target of 161,000 saplings plantation.

He further informed that six nurseries of forest department were working in the district where saplings were available on cheaper rates.