Over 18 Killed, Many Wounded In Sukkur Train-bus Collision

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

Over 18 killed, many wounded in Sukkur train-bus collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 18 passengers were killed and many other sustained serious injuries when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger train, Pakistan Express, rammed into a bus at a railway crossing near Rohri in Sukkur division on wee hours of Saturday.

Pakistan Express was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the incident occurred, a private news channels reported.

Rescue officials said, they reached at the site immediately and shifted the injured and dead to the nearest hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Sukkur commissioner to dispatch rescue teams to the area.

He expressed shock and sorrow at loss of lives.

