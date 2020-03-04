Over 1.8 m people approached 'Pakistan Citizens Portal' for complaints' redressal: PMDU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As the number of registered complaints on the Pakistan Citizens' Portal reaches over 1.5 million, the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) has been successful in reaching yet another success milestone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :As the number of registered complaints on the Pakistan Citizens' Portal reaches over 1.5 million, the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) has been successful in reaching yet another success milestone.

Latest statistics revealed that the total registered members on the portal were 1,513,598, whereas with the inclusion of complaints from inland, overseas and foreigners, the figure reached 1,844,963, a press release issued by PMDU here on Wednesday said.

The highest percentage of complaints had been received by citizens from the province of Punjab such as 43 percent followed by 35 percent from the Federal government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came next with 12 percent whereas Sindh, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan revealed minimal figures ranging between 8 and 0.11 percent respectively.This remarkable complaint registration ratio was a testament of the growing public trust towards the government, whereas the efforts and diligence of PMDU along with other state machinery was evident from the overall feedback of complaints resolved, which had been 92 percent as of the month of February.

These statistics not only represent a sound complaint redressal mechanism, but also show an ever increasing trust between public and the government.