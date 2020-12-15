Over 1.8 mln children to be administered typhoid vaccine

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (R) Muhammad Shoaib Tuesday said a two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in the urban areas of district from February 1, to 15, 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (R) Muhammad Shoaib Tuesday said a two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in the urban areas of district from February 1, to 15, 2021.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the drive here, he said over 1,876,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated during the drive.

He said under the typhoid prevention campaign, children in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, Kotli Satyan, Kahuta and Murree's urban areas would be vaccinated in a bid to protect them from the typhoid menace.

He said 959 mobile teams would go door to door to vaccinate the children from nine months to 15 years while 142 fixed centers had also been set up to complete the task of immunization.

Capt Shoaib urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society.