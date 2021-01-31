UrduPoint.com
Over 1.8 Mln Children To Be Vaccinated Against Typhoid

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Sunday said that two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in urban areas of district from February 1 to 15.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that over 18,76,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated during the drive. Dr Faiza informed that under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign, children in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, Kotli Satyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas will be given injections to protect them from typhoid.

She said 1101 mobile teams would go door-to-door to inject the children from nine months to 15 years while 142 fixed centers have also been set up to complete the task of immunization. The CEO urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

