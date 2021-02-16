UrduPoint.com
Over 1.8 Mln Children Vaccinated For Typhoid In RWP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Over 181,00,00 children between 9 months to 15 years of age, were administered anti-typhoid injection under a two-week long drive launched in 123 union councils of the district , said Deputy Commissioner Capt(R)Anwar Ul Haq here Tuesday

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-typhoid campaign started in the urban areas of the district on Feb 1 ,he said that over 181,00,00 children have so far been administered typhoid vaccine while the set target to cover 18,76,539 children would be achieved till February 17.

The DC said that to reach thousands of children who remained unattended or their parents refused administering typhoid injection, that has been extended for two more days instead of Feb 15.

He directed the health workers to achieve the 100% the set target of the drive by convincing the parents to make the district free from this deadly disease

