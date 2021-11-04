Over 1.8 mln people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 1088582 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine in district Hyderabad till November 03, the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 707540 people had so far been received first dose while 381042 people were fully vaccinated by receiving second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Sindh government, inoculation process was in progress in the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have recorded as 356 in the district, of which 11 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while 345 are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccines and more than 30 vaccination centres including a mass vaccination centre was made operational in city and all four talukas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.