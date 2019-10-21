UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.8 Mln Youth Visited Kamyab Jawan Program's Online Portal Within 72 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Over 1.8 mln youth visited Kamyab Jawan Program's online portal within 72 hours

Over 1.8 million youth have visited the online portal of Prime Minister's Imran Khan's Kamyab Jawan Program during past 72 hours showing a positive response from the youth of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Over 1.8 million youth have visited the online portal of Prime Minister's Imran Khan's Kamyab Jawan Program during past 72 hours showing a positive response from the youth of the country.

According to an official of Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP), Kamyab Jawan Program has made a new record while breaking all the previous record as in 72 hours and it has received 190,000 applications to apply loan, he said.

He said that in previous government's tenure only 90,000 applications were received which was a big failure of previous government.

In past due to technical hurdles, youth had to face so many hurdles and now due to online system youth across the country are happy over the launch of this Program, he said.

He said that in just five minutes one can apply for loan without hectic efforts of standing in long queues in banks due to which the program was attracting bulk of youth across the country.

He said that the received application carry mostly jobless and students as applicants and a large number of women have also applied for the loan under this program.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Women All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM&DC stands dissolved after President Alvi signed ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Export Center, African Partners to Create ..

4 minutes ago

DISCOs register 43,408 FIRs against power pilferer ..

4 minutes ago

DIG Hazara formed two new police investigation tea ..

4 minutes ago

Two held for violating section 144 in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$60.06 a barrel ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.