ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Over 1.8 million youth have visited the online portal of Prime Minister's Imran Khan's Kamyab Jawan Program during past 72 hours showing a positive response from the youth of the country.

According to an official of Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP), Kamyab Jawan Program has made a new record while breaking all the previous record as in 72 hours and it has received 190,000 applications to apply loan, he said.

He said that in previous government's tenure only 90,000 applications were received which was a big failure of previous government.

In past due to technical hurdles, youth had to face so many hurdles and now due to online system youth across the country are happy over the launch of this Program, he said.

He said that in just five minutes one can apply for loan without hectic efforts of standing in long queues in banks due to which the program was attracting bulk of youth across the country.

He said that the received application carry mostly jobless and students as applicants and a large number of women have also applied for the loan under this program.