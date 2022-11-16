UrduPoint.com

Over 1,800 5G Industrial Internet Projects Under Construction In China: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Over 1,800 5G industrial Internet projects under construction in China: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :More than 1,800 5G industrial internet projects were under construction in China in 2021, according to a report on China's Internet development.

The 1,800-plus projects covered more than 20 key sectors of China's national economy such as iron and steel and electric power, said the report released at the 2022 China Internet Conference which kicked off on Tuesday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

By 2021, there were more than 100 influential industrial Internet platforms in China, connecting with over 76 million devices, ecns.cn reported.

The value of China's digital economy reached 45.5 trillion Yuan (about 6.46 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, ranking second in the world, and the country had built the world's largest 5G network with more than 1.42 million 5G base stations in operation by the end of last year, according to the report.

