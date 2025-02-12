Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan has announced that more than 1800 police personnel have been deployed and all available resources will be utilised to ensure law and order during the Cholistan Desert Rally.

In a statement released from his office, DPO Khan said, "We will not allow any troublemaker to disrupt peace. All officers and personnel must strictly implement the security plan." He urged police staff to perform their duties with dedication, ensuring the safety of citizens and protection of property.

The DPO instructed the police to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly around the rally track.

He stressed that only authorized personnel should be allowed near the rally site, and all unauthorized individuals should be kept at a distance.

Additionally, a comprehensive traffic plan has been put in place under the supervision of DSP Traffic to manage vehicle flow during the event. Along with district police, the Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Traffic Force, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Squad, and supporting departments will also contribute to security efforts.

To ensure seamless communication, wireless base sets have been installed at key locations. DPO Khan concluded by urging citizens to enjoy the rally in a peaceful and secure environment.